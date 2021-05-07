Nicholas James Potter 1984 - 2021

Nicholas James Potter, beloved son and brother, went to Heaven May 7, 2021. The youngest of three children, Nicholas was born November 20, 1984, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Terry and Norma Potter.

Nicholas attended Dayton schools and enjoyed country living. For the last 20 years, he lived and worked in Tigard, Oregon.

Nicholas is survived by his parents, Terry and Norma Potter; sister, Amy Jones; brother, Matthew Potter; and nieces and nephews, Allee, Jackson, Hunter and Madeline.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.