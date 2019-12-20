Nicholas (Nick) Eli Bunn II 1969 - 2019

Nicholas (Nick) Eli Bunn II, age 50, passed from this life on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro, Oregon. Nick suffered a stroke November 22, 2015, and his death was the result of a recent illness. Nick was born July 30, 1969, in McMinnville, Oregon, to David Bunn and Judy (Milton) Mather. He was named after an uncle who passed away in infancy. The namesake gave Nick a special place in the hearts of his family.

Nick attended McMinnville High School before starting on a career in construction. He had an inquisitive mind and an ability to see what could and needed to be done. He worked throughout Yamhill County and in Idaho, working multiple aspects of construction, including painting, sheetrock, remodeling, manufactured housing and commercial sales of building products.

Nick was known for his vibrant smile, a smile that captivated and endeared everyone he met. His laughter was infectious, and he had a playful sense of humor.

Nick is survived by his parents, David Bunn and Judy Mather; sisters, Debbie (Cotton) Mayes and Kimberly (Rick) Meyer; brother, David Jr.; sons, Christopher Wygent and Blaine Bunn; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and a large extended family.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville, OR. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nick’s life. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com