Newberg woman arrested for stealing from animal shelter

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office Tuesday arrested a Newberg woman for allegedly embezzling more than $86,000 from the nonprofit Newberg Animal Shelter.

Laura Marie Stone, 39, who served as the shelter's treasurer from January 2017 to December 2019, was lodged in the Yamhill County Correctional Facility on eight counts of Theft in the First Degree and Misapplication of Entrusted Property, according to a press release sent Wednesday.

The arrest occurred after a six-month investigation, which alleges Stone disabled the shelter's PayPal account and arranged for more than $16,000 of donated funds to be transferred to her personal PayPal account. The investigation also revealed Stone stole an additional $70,000 of donations and fees from the shelter over her tenure as treasurer, the press release states.

"Special Investigations Unit Detective Will Lavish, the primary investigator in the case, obtained financial histories and information and developed the evidence needed for the arrest and presentation to the Grand Jury which resulted in a warrant being issued," the release states. "He worked closely with the Newberg Animal Shelter Board members who assisted openly with the investigation. "