Newberg soccer coach charged

Michael Doty

The case was referred to the sheriff’s office by the Newberg-Dundee Police Department after they took the initial call regarding the incident. The victim is a 12-year-old girl who is familiar with Doty as a coach.

The sheriff’s office received the report in early August. Multiple search warrants were served, and a cell phone was submitted to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department digital forensics laboratory. Digital evidence was recovered from the device which led to Doty’s arrest.

There may be additional victims.

If you suspect a child may be experiencing abuse or neglect, report your concern to the Department of Human Services Child Abuse Hotline at 503-378-6704 in Yamhill/Polk Counties or contact your local law enforcement agency.