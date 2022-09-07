By News-Register staff • 

Newberg soccer coach charged

Michael Doty
Michael Doty

Newberg youth soccer coach Michael Doty was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 6, by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree invasion of personal privacy.

The case was referred to the sheriff’s office by the Newberg-Dundee Police Department after they took the initial call regarding the incident. The victim is a 12-year-old girl who is familiar with Doty as a coach.

The sheriff’s office received the report in early August. Multiple search warrants were served, and a cell phone was submitted to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department digital forensics laboratory. Digital evidence was recovered from the device which led to Doty’s arrest.

There may be additional victims.

If you suspect a child may be experiencing abuse or neglect, report your concern to the Department of Human Services Child Abuse Hotline at 503-378-6704 in Yamhill/Polk Counties or contact your local law enforcement agency.

Comments

@@pager@@
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented