By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • October 10, 2024 Tweet

Newberg School District hires familiar face as interim

Newberg School Board on Tuesday approved hiring Dave Parker, former assistant superintendent, as its long-term interim.

Board Chair Deb Bridges is continuing to negotiate a contract with Parker, but expects the board to meet again next week to give final approval to the terms.

Parker will lead the Newberg district from Oct. 21 through the end of the 2025-2026. That will give the board time to recruit and hire a permanent superintendent to start in 2026-27.

“This will give us time for stability,” said Bridges, noting that the district has had several superintendents in a few years while dealing with controversy over Pride flags and funding troubles that led to about 90 layoffs this year.

Parker worked for Newberg schools for six years, serving as human resources director as well assistant superintendent. In 2018, he became superintendent of the Forest Grove School District. He retired from Forest Grove this year.

“There’s a lot of comfort with Dave,” since he’s well-known in Newberg, Bridges said. “He still has a lot of relationships here.”

Parker will follow Paula Radich, former longtime Newberg superintendent who returned as interim this summer.

Bridges praised her efforts and said she was just the right person for the short-term interim job. Not only did she volunteer her time, but also she inspired confidence in the staff and community.

Just after Radich came on board in June, Bridges said, she called a public meeting to re-introduce herself. The auditorium was full, and the crowd gave her a standing ovation.

As the 2024-25 school year began, Radich led another meeting. Although the staff had been shaken by the layoffs necessitated by the funding gap, Bridges said, they rose to give her a standing ovation once again.