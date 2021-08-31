August 31, 2021 Tweet

Newberg School Board will meet to consider rescinding BLM, Pride sign ban

The Board of Directors of the Newberg School District 29J will hold a special meeting via Zoom conference call at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1..

Heading the agenda is board discussion and action on rescinding the directive to ban BLM, Pride, and political signs, passed by the board on Aug. 10. Newberg Education Association, the teachers' union group, has opposed the ban along with local citizens and groups including the ACLU.

Also on the special meeting agenda: appointing board members to board committees, the governor's mask mandate and local control options, and approval of recommendations for bond construction firms for the Edwards Elementary and Newberg High School projects.

This meeting is open to the public, however, no public comments will be received.

To listen to the meeting, call one of these numbers and follow the prompts:

1-253-215-8782 or 1-301-715-8592 Meeting ID: 858 6154 0495; Passcode: 307688

For Zoom access details, visit the district website, special events list,t www.newberg.k12.or.us