Newberg school board to meet, may consider interim

The Newberg School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, to possibly consider hiring a long-term interim superintendent.

Board members will go into executive session at the start of the meeting, then return to open session. During the business meeting, they may take action on a contract for a new interim superintendent.

Former Superintendent Paula Radich is leading the district until an interim is hired for the remainder of the school year and possibly the next.

The board also will discuss personnel items, special education status and budget issues.

For more information, go to the district website, newberg.k12.or.us.