Newberg motorcyclist killed

Comments
tagup
So maybe Im missing something but how does the guy not get cited if he pulls onto the Hwy in front of someone....clearly Hwy 18 traffic has right of way....
BT
Presumably this guy is from Healdsburg, with a D, in Sonoma County.
Hibb
tagup: No citation yet(!) "but the crash remains under investigation..."
Other factors to consider:
[1] the speed of both vehicles
[2] witnesses (if any)
[3] road conditions (light, fog, smoke...)
We have to trust the process and those that are serving the public interest, while keeping our communities (and hopefully roadways) safe. Justice for either party concerned is a slow and deliberate process on purpose.
Reporter Starla Pointer
tagup, investigations like this take a long time. Of course, they want to be sure before bringing charges.