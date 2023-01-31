Newberg man killed in Highway 18 crash

A Newberg man was killed late Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of McMinnville on Highway 18, according to the Oregon State Police.

The OSP identified the victim as Eric Hall, 52, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers gave this account of the crash that was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Hall was driving a Dodge Durango westbound when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Freightliner tractor-trailer rig operated by David Ambriz Jacuinde, 34, of Woodburn, who was uninjured.

The highway was closed for about four hours during the investigation and cleanup.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and McMinnville Fire Department assisted the OSP. An Oregon Department of transportation crew also responded.

Hall is the second person to die on Yamhill County roads in 2023.