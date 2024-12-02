December 2, 2024 Tweet

Newberg man dies in fatal crash on Sunday

The News-Register staff

At 9:41 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway18, near the intersection with Highway 99 at McDougall Road.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Mercury Grand Marquis, operated by Francisco Nava, 45, of Newberg, turned onto westbound Highway 18 from southbound Highway 99 and lost control after traveling a short distance. The Mercury spun into the eastbound lane of Highway 18 and was struck at the rear end of the vehicle by an eastbound Chevrolet Bounder RV, operated by Terra Wippert, 45, of Browning, Mont..

Nava was transported for medical treatment and was later declared deceased.

Wippert was reportedly not injured. A female juvenile, aged 5, reportedly suffered minor injuries and was transported for evaluation. A female juvenile, 15, and a male juvenile, 3, were reportedly uninjured.

The highway was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton Fire Department, McMinnville Fire Department, and ODOT.