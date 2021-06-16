Newberg father allegedly shoots 3-year-old son in the head with pellet rifle

Shane Rader

A 3-year-old Newberg boy was reported in serious condition Wednesday at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center Hospital in Portland after allegedly being shot in the head with a high-powered pellet rifle that was fired by his father Tuesday morning.

Shane Earl Rader, 46, was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail without bail on three counts each of attempted murder, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of attempted aggravated murder and one count each of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mistreatment, fourth-degree domestic assault and domestic strangulation.

He was also in violation of his release agreement related to a Tuesday incident.

Sheriff's Office Capt. Chris Ray gave this account:

About 10:30 a.m., deputies and Newberg-Dundee police responded to a call reporting a child had been shot at a rural Newberg residence in the 23000 block of Northeast Sunnycrest Road, just southwest of the downtown core.

While en route, law enforcement learned Rader, the suspect and the boy's biological father, fled the residence in a dark colored van. He had taken the 3-year-old victim and his 6-year-old brother with him. The older boy is also Rader's biological son.

Deputies were familiar with the residence location and with Rader based on a late Monday night incident.

The Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center informed law enforcement about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday that the boys had been left at the Providence Newberg Medical Center emergency department by Rader who then drove off.

A few minutes later, he was located and stopped by Newberg-Dundee police on Parrett Mountain Road near Haugen Road, just east of Newberg.

Detectives from the sheriff's office Special Investigations Unit and Newberg-Dundee police processed the residential crime scene and learned Rader had unlawfully entered the home prior to the shooting, became involved in a domestic altercation with the biological mother of the children and threatened to kill the family.

The 3-year-old boy was shot and transported by Life Flight helicopter to the Portland trauma hospital for treatment of a head injury.

Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance at the residence shortly after 11 p.m. Monday.

The female complainant described Rader becoming irate during an argument that was "rooted in her desire for a divorce," according to court records.

"I think in all practicality they were common law spouses but I’m being told by detectives they were not legally married," Ray said.

Rader began throwing items from the house into the yard and onto the deck. He also began smashing items inside the house, including furniture and electronics.

There were numerous pieces of broken furniture littering the floor, as well as shards of broken glass from various items he had shattered. Large shards covered the floors in multiple rooms.

A large cabinet style television measuring about 5-by-5 feet had been flipped on its face in the middle of the living room.

A couch on which the 3-year-old boy had been sleeping was near the TV. When it crashed to the floor, the boy woke up and started screaming.

His 6-year-old brother had been following Rader as he was tearing up the house, and they were in close proximity as he was destroying items in the house.

The female said her husband shouted "move" to his son several times because he was close to him as he was throwing items around.

"The house was in such a state of destructive disarray there was hardly any free space on the floor not covered with debris," the probable cause statement reported.

A deputy contacted Rader about one-half mile from the residence. He had taken his sons from the house, and admitted losing his temper and causing the damage in the house that his wife described.

He was booked into local custody on two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person. Bail was set at $10,000, Rader posted the required 10 percent to secure his release shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday and was instructed to have no contact with the two boys.

The sheriff's office expressed its appreciation to Newberg-Dundee police for its assistance.

As a reminder, the sheriff's office said if you or someone you know is the victim of an abusive environment, there are resources available through the Oregon Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence website at https://www.ocadsv.org/find-help/programs/henderson-house.

The crisis hotline in Yamhill County is operated through Henderson House at 503-472-1503.