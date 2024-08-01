Newberg board votes to demote Phillips, give 12-month notice of termination

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Easy Writer
36 months written notice for termination?? Who is this guy??? Unbelievable!
7genor
"will report to the Interim Superintendent for his assignment". Guess who's going to be the highest paid landscaper in the state...