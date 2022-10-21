Newberg ballots missing council candidates; new election ordered for those races

Update, 8:30 p.m. Friday: After meeting with city and county officials on Friday, the Secretary of State's office has directed Yamhill County Clerk Keri Hinton to hold a new election, by Dec. 20, for the Newberg city council races that were left off many voters' ballots. No new candidates will be able to file for the race, and candidates will not be able to update their voters' pamphlet statements.

The decision means that voters who received erroneous ballots this week can still use them to vote in all of the remaining races for the Nov. 8 general election, Hinton said in a press release issued late Friday evening.

***

Update: Ben Morris, Communications Director for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, told the News-Register that “Regardless of the remedy for this problem. Voters should vote their current ballot and return it as they normally would. No other races will be impacted.”

Morris promised that “Under no circumstances will anyone be disenfranchised.

“Voters who are seeing this news today before elections officials have determined a solution can still vote their current ballot as they normally would. Once a solution is determined, the City and County will communicate with voters about the next step,”he said.

***

Ballots to Newberg city residents were issued without all of the city councilor positions listed for all voters.

Newberg city councilors must live in the district they represent, but they are elected at large, by the entire city. On ballots sent out to voters this week by the county Clerk’s office however, candidates were listed only on the ballots for the voters in their districts.

It’s not yet clear how the problem will be addressed.

County Clerk Keri Hinton told the News-Register she is waiting on the Secretary of State’s office before issuing information.

“There is nothing that I can state at the moment because the Secretary of State’s office will be issuing a directive as to how they want this handled,” Hinton said in an email. “I have submitted information that our office is willing to do to correct the situation but it is out of my hands. I will contact you as soon as I hear from them but I am not allowed to share anything until they give me the directive.”

In an email shared by County Commissioner Casey Kulla, Hinton blamed the lapse on the city of Newberg.

“There was nothing stated that the positions were at large in the documentation that we were following, everything said ‘district’,” Hinton wrote to Kulla. “I have learned from the City of Newberg that council people are nominated by district but elected at large.”

Newberg City Manager Will Worthy said the city has “been informed that the county is working on the problem and hope to have more information to share soon on their solutions.

“The City of Newberg is confident that our partners at the county will develop a savvy solution,” Worthy said.

The Secretary of State's office issued the following statement: "The Oregon Elections Division immediately convened a response team upon hearing of the issue. We are working in partnership with Yamhill County and the City of Newberg to develop an appropriate remedy, with a focus on limiting voter confusion and ensuring a fair election for the City of Newberg. We will provide the County and City with support on elections administration and public education."

"People have a right to vote for the positions they are entitled to vote for," Kulla told the News-Register. "The situation really needs to be addressed, and urgently."

Hinton was appointed county Clerk this summer by the county commissioners. She is running for the office in the November election, against opponent Cory Fribley. On Thursday morning, she gave a report to the county commissioners, saying that things were going well with preparations for the election. Hinton told Kulla she learned of the ballot problem later that evening.

Newberg has numerous candidates running for council this year.

In District 2, incumbent Peggy Kilburg is facing challenges from Casey Banks and Daniel Lindsey.

In District 4, incumbent Jefferson Mildenberger, appointed last March, is facing a challenge from Robyn Wheatley.

In District 6, incumbent Stephanie Findley is being challenged by Derek Carmon.

The News-Register will update this story as it develops.