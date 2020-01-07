Newberg announces city manager hire

The city of Newberg announced today that the council has hired a new city manager. Dan Weinheimer, currently of Colorado, will take office effective Feb. 24.

The city's press release states that Weinheimer has “more than 18 years of experience in government including more than 15 years in municipal management. Most recently, he served as the deputy county manager for Routt County Colorado after spending four years as a policy and project manager in Fort Collins, Colorado.”

He received his master's degree in public administration from the University of Southern California and is also a graduate of the Senior Executive Institute from the University of Virginia, it says, and “is an ICMA-credentialed manager candidate.”

Weinheimer will inherit a difficult situation, as turmoil has prevailed among department heads for the past several years. The city recently settled a discrimination lawsuit, and is now facing a complaint being investigated by the state Bureau of Labor and Industry and a lawsuit from its IT manager.