New reporter hired full time; DeJonge moves on

Jodie DeJonge Dora Totoian

News-Register Managing Editor Jodie DeJonge has accepted a position with the Seattle Times, where she will head the daily’s metro division of several editors and about 30 reporters.

Her final day with the News-Register was last week.

Meanwhile, the News-Register has hired Dora Totoian as a full-time reporter. She will cover the McMinnville city beat along with other assignments.

DeJonge began work at the News-Register Feb. 3. She previously spent several years oversees, working as an editor of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project based in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Phnom Penh Post and the Cambodia Daily in Cambodia, and the China Daily.

She will return to Seattle, where she spent many years directing the Associated Press bureau office, and where her children still live in a home she owns.

“It’s tough to lose a talent like Jodie’s, but we 100% understand that this move is best for her at this time,” Editor-in-Chief Ossie Bladine said. “As a team, the newsroom is stronger than before Jodie arrived. We’ll all be able to carry forward the lessons learned from her. Although she is leaving, her positive influence remains.”

DeJonge commended the newspaper and the staff for the job it’s done during unprecedented times.

“I’m proud of the work that the news team did during my time, bringing people the news under difficult circumstances,” she said. “It wasn’t just spot and breaking news; we strived to up our game during a really difficult time to give readers news that was in-depth, on topic and important to their lives.”

Bladine said he can envision a scenario in the future where DeJonge returns.

Managing Editor duties will be split between Bladine and Associate Editor Racheal Winter, which was the case before DeJonge’s hiring. “For the time being, at least,” Bladine said. “We’ll re-evaluate early next year.”

Totoian joined the News-Register as an intern from the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism, which pairs college journalists with Oregon media outlets each summer.

A Roseburg High School graduate, she went on to double major in Spanish and political science at the University of Portland, where she also worked four years at the student newspaper, The Beacon.

“I love making information accessible to people,” Totoian said.

“I’m grateful to continue getting to know and cover McMinnville, and I look forward to reporting and writing stories that are important and useful for all members of our community.”