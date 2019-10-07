By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

New Amity councilor appointed

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

actionjax

Poor woman in a room full of piranhas.

Sponge

Piranhas? The City of Amity has its challenges, but I applaud Ms. Mitchell,s willingness to serve. Good for her.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable