Neil Steller 1928 - 2019

Neil Steller was born August 29, 1928, in Milwaukie, Wisconsin, to William and Emmy (Schmidt) Steller. In 1942, his family moved to Dundee, Oregon. He graduated from Newberg Union High School in 1946. He served in Occupied Germany during the Korean War in the Army, 2nd Armored Division, and was honorably discharged in 1952.

He married Gerry (Smith) Hay on August 10, 1957, in Camas, Washington. They moved to the Portland area in 1959, where he worked for the Oregonian Publishing Company as a color pressman. They lived in the Portland and Tigard areas until 2003, when they moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where they lived until 2017, when they moved to Dallas Retirement Village in Dallas.

Neil was in the top 10 photographers in the world for 3-D photography and earned several awards for his photographs. Neil and his wife traveled to over 30 countries. They also enjoyed hiking, skiing and mountain climbing. He was a past member of the Mazamas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry, on June 11, 2019; his parents; his sister, Grayce (Steller) Pattillo; and brother, Bruce Steller.

Neil is survived by his daughter, Shayne Hay Keith of Portland. He is also survived by his two grandsons, Benjamin Matteson of Portland and Nicholas (Sarah) Matteson of Wadsworth, Ohio; as well as by two great-granddaughters, Emma and Lily Matteson of Wadsworth; and sister-in-law, Patricia Smith of Dallas. Neil will also be missed by his niece, Wendy (Jim) Mijo of Portland; and nephews, Craig Pattillo of Portland, Craig (Deanne) Smith of Salem, and Garry (Pam) Smith of Beaverton.

At his request, there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Hospice Care of the Northwest, 2290 Commercial St. S.E., Suite 108, Salem, OR 97302, or to Alzheimer’s Association, Oregon and Southwest Chapter, 1650 N.W. Naito Pkwy., Portland, OR 97209.