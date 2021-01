Native plant enthusiasts spruce up library garden

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Catie Anderson and Dave Hanson tend native plants outside the McMinnville Public Library during a work party Saturday, Jan. 23.

Members of the Oregon Native Plant Society spent some of their Saturday sprucing up the gardens around the McMinnville Public Library.

The group planted native flora and made sure plants were labeled and in good shape.

Native plant enthusiasts hold such work parties several times a year.