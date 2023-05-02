Nancy Donnette (Archibald) Slater 1935 - 2024

Nancy Donnette (Archibald) Slater passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. She was born October 15, 1935, in Holbrook, Idaho. She was a successful business owner of Donnette’s Beauty Salon. In 2019, at the age of 84, she officially retired and sold to Audrey Aase, whom she considered family. After retirement, she loved taking walks with her sweet dog, Foxie.

Donnette enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and growing beautiful roses. She was crazy about Elvis, surrounding her home with albums, pictures, calendars, and all sorts of memorabilia. She wouldn’t miss an episode of "Jeopardy!" or Kelly Clarkson. On Tuesdays, you could find her checking her numbers at Bi-Mart. During holidays, she could be found making her famous rolls and holiday pies; hers were the best!

Donnette loved the water. She swam masters and deep-water aerobics at the community pool. She also taught many of her grandchildren to swim in her backyard pool. She also was an avid ocean and river fisherman, and proudly became a member of the 40-pounder club.

Donnette leaves behind daughters, Debora J. DeVore (Rodger), and Pamila A. White (Jeff); grandchildren, Russell DeVore (Dania), Ryan DeVore (Deborah), Rhonda DeVore, Ginger Rose (Brandon), Cinnamon Slater, Jessica Rains (Derek), Joe Missildine, Charlie Missildine, Jeffery White (Taleyah), Jamie White (Chelsea), and Sam Slater; 23 great-grandchildren (plus two on the way); siblings, Norma, Lyman, Tom, Barbara, and Ethelyn; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse of 54 years, Charles Eugene Slater; son, William Wayne Slater; son, Michael Joe Slater; and daughter, Linda Kay Missildine.

A family celebration will be held from 10 to noon, Saturday, September 21, 2024, at her home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Donnette Slater to Homeward Bound Pets, P.O. Box 8, McMinnville OR 97128