Nancy Carolyn Stephens 1945 - 2021

The amazing mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Nancy Carolyn Stephens, known to those who loved her as Grandma Boo, passed peacefully yet unexpectedly at home on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gretchen and Kris Brunner; her grandsons, Aaron and August (Gus); her sisters, Arlys (John) Specht and their sons and grandchildren, and Barbara (John) Senger and their children and grandchildren.

We will all miss her very much, and it seems surreal that she will not be a part of our life going forward, but Nancy was strong-willed and wanted the best for each and every one of us. She would want us to celebrate who she was and her life as our most favorite Boo.

Please join us for an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at her home to celebrate the wonderful woman that she was.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family would like you to honor Nancy by donating to your local youth organization in her name. Whether it be sports, music, after school clubs, 4-H, FFA, or whatever it is that supports children and students, that is what Nancy would have donated to. If you don’t have one of your own, please consider the ones that Nancy chose regularly. You can donate directly, drop donations at Macy & Son Funeral Home, or bring them to the open house: Yamhill Carlton Trap Team to Shavaghn Petraitis, P.O. Box 693, Yamhill, OR 97148; Dayton Football, Wrestling, or FFA to Dayton High School, 801 Ferry Street, Dayton, OR 97114.

Phone 503-864-2273 Yamhill County Beef Builders to Amie Luttrell, 17270 N.E. Morrelli Drive, Yamhill, OR 97148; Dayton Junior Baseball Organization to Ryan Mullins, P.O. Box 632, Dayton, OR 97114.

To see the full obituary or to leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.