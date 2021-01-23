Name released of jail inmate who died of apparent suicide

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
David S. Wall
"Another one bites the dust..."
Who is responsible for "observing inmates?"
Who is the contractor for Jail Medical Services?
Too many questionable deaths over the past few years...
Where is the "BOC" on recent death?
An investigation...Another disingenuous tear or two?
Will [HB 2931] (if passed into law) solve this seemingly ongoing serious problem at the Jail?
