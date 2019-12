Nabeel "Bill" S. Mansour 1934 - 2019

Nabeel “Bill” Mansour passed away November 30, 2019, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He was 85. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Creekside Community Church. Macy & Son Funeral Directors are handling the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Bethlehem Bible College (bethbc.edu/support-the-college), Corban University (corban.edu/giving-thank-you), or to Creekside Community Church (creeksidemac.org/give). To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.