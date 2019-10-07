By News-Register staff • 

N-R wins NNA awards

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Mike

Congratulations. We are lucky to have you, not only for award winning but for your every day good work.

gregtompkins

Yes I am very grateful for your non biased and always grammatically correct editorials

sbagwell

Goodness sake, Greg. Editorials are supposed to be biased. That's the whole point.
Newspapers report the facts on their news pages. They share their opinions on their opinion pages.
We offer opinions not to dictate anything to anyone, but merely to stake out a position for readers to consider — and either reject or accept, based on their own analyses.
Steve

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable