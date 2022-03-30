Myrna Lee Pendergraft 1940 - 2022

Myrna Lee Pendergraft passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 30, 2022, at Parkland Village Assisted Living, with her daughters Anita and Gayle by her side. Myrna was born December 9, 1940, in Malad, Idaho, to her parents Keith and Clara (Coffin) Cottam. She was the eldest of eight children.

The family moved to Oregon when Myrna was young; they lived in Lafayette, Oregon. She married Stephen Pendergraft on June 20, 1958. They were high school sweethearts and were married 53 years until his death in 2011. Steve was in the service, so they lived in California and in Kodiak, Alaska, finally settling back in Oregon with their son Chip in the Yamhill County area.

Myrna worked in her younger years, at the Palm Cafe in McMinnville and at GAFF in Tigard. She later decided to do daycare in her home. Myrna had a servant’s heart and spent a lot of her time serving her fellow parishioners at the Dayton Ward of the LDS Church. She taught Sunday school, participated in the Relief Society and she was also a visiting teacher. She was a talented artist and loved to share her paintings with her friends and family. The thing we will miss most about Myrna is her smile!

Preceding her in death were her parents, Keith and Clara Coffin Cottam Blanchard; brother, Verlin; and sister, Tami. Myrna is survived by her children, Chip (Gayle) of Dayton, Anita (Steve) of Dayton, and Dustin (Debbie) of Newberg. She has six grandchildren, Joel (Jess) of Dayton, Jared (Allison) of Maui, Jeff (Tracy) of Dayton, Jessica of Kelso, and Stephen and Stephanie of Michigan. She has seven great-grandchildren who were the light of her life, Lyla, Levi, Avery, Ezra, Raelynn, Bentlee, and Paisley. She was anticipating another great-grand-daughter in September of 2022. Her surviving siblings are Janet Loarts, Teena Fergus, and Daniece Blanchard, Rick Cottam and Darren Cottam; plus many nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday April 8, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son,135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville. Graveside to follow. Donations can be made in Myrna’s name to Serenity Hospice. https://serenityhospice.org/donate/ To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com