Myrna Lea Summers 1931 - 2020

Yamhill/Carlton has lost one of its most valued and cherished ladies. Myrna Lea Summers went home to Jesus and her beloved Bob at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020. She was 89 years of age. Her husband, Robert D. Summers, preceded her in death on December 11, 2018. They were married for 70+ years, and since that day she has missed him desperately and her health began to deteriorate.

Myrna was born to Kenneth and Evelyn Andrews on February 18, 1931, in Tualatin, Oregon. The first of 10 children, she learned early how to care for others. Life was hard in her growing up years, but she turned the pain of those years into loving and caring for all who came into her life.



She met and married her Bob on June 6, 1948, in Tualatin. They had six children, one daughter and five sons, all raised to love and serve the Lord and their community just as Bob and Myrna did.



She was preceeded in death by her husband, Bob; son, Mike; three sisters; and one brother. She is survived by daughter, Diana Turner (Steve) of McMinnville, Oregon; son, Tom Summers (Lori) of Augusta, Montana; daughter-in-law, Sandy Summers of Lacey, Washington: sons, Ken Summers (Vickie) and Wes Summers (Becky) of Newberg, Oregon; son, Matt Summers (Kim) of Bend, Oregon; 24 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ilene Cole, Jerri Bishop and Betty Shipley; brothers, George and Jim Andrews; as well as multiple nieces and nephews and many others who called her Momma Myrna.



As a result of the current quarantine issues, her memorial service is planned for Friday September 11, 2020, at The Church on the

Hill in McMinnville. We will publish an update as the time draws near if there are any adjustments.



Donations can be made to the Carlton Food Bank, also known as Joseph's Storehouse, which Myrna founded in the 1970s, addressed to

“Yamhill Carlton Storehouse."

