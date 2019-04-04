Rusty Rae/News-Register## Two of the demonstrators with the largest sign wave to drivers passing through the Third and Baker street intersection. A number of motorists honked in support of releasing the report on Mueller's investigation into Russian involvement in U.S. elections. Rusty Rae/News-Register## Three of the demonstrators reconnoiter as the protest at Third and Baker wound down. The moveon.org protesters are asking that the full Mueller investigation report be released.

Moveon.org group protests for release of Mueller report

A small group of protestors, members of the local Moveon.org organization, protested for the release of the Mueller Report Thursday evening. They spent about 20 minutes waving signs at the intersection of Third and Baker streets downtown..

The local group was apparently a part of a national protest, according to one of the members of the group, who said moveon.org protested in 200 cities across the nation Thursday..