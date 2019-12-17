Motorcycle crash kills rider on Highway 47 just north of Yamhill

YAMHILL -- A motorcycle rider was killed about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday,, Dec. 17, when a Harley Davidson ran off Highway 47 just north of Yamhill.

Oregon State Police have not determined why the bike left the road.

The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Highway 47 was closed for about two hours during the investigation. Traffic was rerouted onto Stillers Mill Road.

In addition to state police, officers from Yamhill police, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and Yamhill fire department responded.