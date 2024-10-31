By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 31, 2024 Tweet

Moser gets eight years for Newberg crime spree

Elizabeth Ellece Moser, 45, of Newberg, will serve 96 months in prison with two years of post-prison supervision for her part in a two-person property crime and theft spree in November 2023.

As part of a plea agreement, Moser pleaded guilty to 10 counts of theft and burglary. She was originally indicted on 23 charges.

The burglaries occurred on Sept. 27, Oct. 10, and throughout November 2023, targeting more than a dozen businesses in Newberg, such as Antique, Freak & Flea; Vineyard Bar and Grill; and Eden Gate Restaurant and Lounge; and one in McMinnville.

Items stolen ranged from small items or cash of around $100, to a cargo trailer taken from Providence Medical Center worth more than $10,000.

Moser was previously convicted on felony charges in 2018 related to a crime spree around the county involving vehicular theft, aggravated identity theft, using stolen credit cards and possession of methamphetamine.

Moser pleaded guilty to four counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, four counts of burglary, one count of aggravated theft, a Class B felony, and one count of criminal mischief — totaling nine Class C felonies and one Class B felony.

At the Oct. 29 sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Donner said a majority of the vehicle thefts were business Ford vans that were then used to break into other businesses.

In the theft of the Newberg Dollar Tree, Moser hid in the walk-in-freezer until close and then let co-defendant Dylian Simkins, 28, inside. The pair then pulled out the store safe and stole thousands of dollars.

Donner said law enforcement used the geo-location on the pair’s phones and tied them to the thefts.

One of the victims spoke during the sentencing and said that restitution may not come soon enough for many of the elderly victims. He said if Moser really was sorry, she should work with law enforcement to recover the stolen goods or reveal where they went.

Moser’s father requested leniency and claimed she’s liked the “wild side” since she was 19. He believed her tendency toward crime resulted from her receiving a blow on the head at an early age and sexual abuse as a teen.

He agreed that if she has knowledge of the location of stolen items, she should return them.

Donner said it is estimated that $70,000 was stolen by Moser and Simkins.

Public Defender Mark Pihl said Moser was under the influence of methamphetamine and had put herself in treatment in Arizona, which the state viewed as her fleeing from the law. She was arrested at a traffic stop and expedited back to Oregon.

Moser apologized for her “out of control” actions. She said her actions “betrayed society” and that she has struggled with drug addiction as a way to cope with past sexual abuse.

“I don’t believe I’m worthless anymore,” she said. “I can contribute to society. When you are sober you realize how much life has to offer.”

She said after treatment she aims to help others overcome addition.

Judge Jennifer Chapman suggested Moser reflect on victim testimony regarding returning the stolen goods.

A restitution hearing for Moser and Simkins is scheduled for 1:15 p.m., Jan. 6, 2025.

Simkins, of Newberg, received an eight-year prison sentence in June after negotiating a plea agreement that convicted the burglar on 12 felony counts, out of the 26 charges he was indicted on.