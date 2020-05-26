More storage needed for MacHub project

Project leaders are approaching businesses, the school district, Linfield College, and nonprofit agencies in search of another large landing pad for the three-month project. Meanwhile, volunteers are beginning their sixth consecutive Saturday of residential pickups throughout Yamhill County.

Dozens of pickups — and counting — are scheduled for Saturday. However, plans for curbside pickups throughout Hillside Communities in McMinnville were put on hold as the company responds cautiously to the continuing coronavirus outbreak situation.

“This has probably been one of the top-inspiring things I have ever been part of,” said project organizer Cami Nyquist, president of Swedemom Center of Giving. SCOG is the parent nonprofit for the long-running MacHub program, which provides local jobs doing online sales of donated items.

“We see people serving an often unspoken need to help others de-clutter and simplify their lives,” she said, “and giving those things to help others in need. It’s the heartbeat of the collective mission that MacHub has helped rekindle at this moment in history.”

Each Saturday since April 25 has drawn 10 to12 volunteers from among 35 helping the Curbside Project. Some drive personal vehicles; others handle box trucks donated to the project; still others do the lifting, organizing and storage of those truckloads of items.

Response to the MacHub project was amplified by COVID-19 related closures of Goodwill and other nonprofit thrift shops. For many elderly residents, said Nyquist, MacHub’s curbside pickups have been a service that draws tears of appreciation.

Nyquist described the project a “whole circle of good,” with people de-cluttering their lives by making donations that help others. Many collected items will be given to nonprofit thrift shops, and many others may end up at a giant community garage sale.

Now, if they can only find more space to store that “stuff.”