Money taken from Chase Bank ATM

The Chase bank ATM, located at 1675 N.E. Highway 99W, was broken into and an undisclosed amount of money was taken at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The involved subjects used a stolen pickup to commit the theft. At the time of the theft the pickup had not yet been reported stolen by the uninvolved owner and it is likely the subjects stole it from the owner’s residence in the northeast part of McMinnville shortly before committing the ATM theft. The stolen pickup was later found parked and unoccupied on a residential street a short distance away from the bank.

The tactics used by the theft subjects in this incident are consistent with many other similar ATM thefts that have occurred across the country in recent years.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-434-6500 and ask to speak with the on-duty patrol supervisor. Please reference McMinnville Police Department case No. 22-1356.