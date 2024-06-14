Monday meeting looks at proposed Carlton hotel

A meeting will be held Monday, June 17, to discuss the hotel proposed to be built in Carlton.

The Ground company is proposing to build a two-building, 72-room hotel on land it owns at Highway 47/Yamhill Street and East Main Street, near the Carlton Post Office.

The building on the northwest corner of the intersection will be three stories tall with a restaurant on the ground floor. On the southwest corner, a four-story building will include a spa, retail space and four dwelling units.

Parking will be on the area adjacent to the south building and on off-site lots.

The meeting will run from 5 to 7 p.m., with a program starting at 5:30. It will be open to the public in the American Legion Hall at 158 E. Main St., Carlton.