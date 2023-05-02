Mitchell Zachary Clark 1995 - 2024

Mitchell Zachary Clark, of Grand Ronde, Oregon, passed away the evening of Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Carlton, Oregon. He was 28.

Mitchell was born November, 5, 1995, in Grand Ronde to parents, Donald Clark and Kathleen Palanuk. He attended West Valley Christian School for elementary school and Willamina Middle School, and then attended Perrydale High School, graduating in 2014. Mitchell had the kindest heart and soul, and was the hardest worker. He would drop everything to help anyone in need, no matter what. He touched so many people’s lives in such a positive way. Wherever Mitchell went, he was sure to have a smile on his face and light up the room.

Mitchell loved adventures, road trips and exploring with his dad. He had a free spirit and wanted to see the world. Mitchell traveled and made so many memories prior to the birth of his daughter. He made friends anywhere he went. Mitchell always wanted to make everyone happy and feel welcome and loved. To know Mitchell was to love him.

After graduation, Mitchell worked for Sunrise Trading as a mechanic, and later went to Fall Creek Logging as a diesel mechanic, and then on to Bret Schmid Trucking as a mechanic. Mitchell recently started his new job at Pape Machinery in Hillsboro on Wednesday, which was his first day, the same day he passed away.

Mitchell is survived by his daughter, Bailey Clark; mother, Kathleen Palanuk; and father, Donald Clark. He is also survived by his sisters, Sarah Mueller, Tiffany Clark, Hannah Clark, and Sonja Clark; along with his nieces and nephew.

A service in memory of Mitchell will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2024, on his parent's property in Grand Ronde, 30595 Salmon River Hwy, Grand Ronde, Oregon., 97347.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.