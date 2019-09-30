September 30, 2019 Tweet

Minnie Lee Lucas 1922-2019

Minnie Lee Lucas of Prineville, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville, Oregon.

Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Abbett and Estelle Abbett-Cramer; her husband, Clarence “Chuck” Lucas; and her son, Robert “Bobby” Lucas.

As a young woman, Mom loved to dance, especially the Jitterbug and Charleston. She also enjoyed traveling. She was born in Missouri, but she loved Los Angeles. After moving there, she met a good-looking Navy guy named Clarence “Chuck” Lucas. They married in 1946 and moved back and forth between Los Angeles and Oregon before deciding to settle in McMinnville.

I recently discovered a wonderful gift Mom left for me, my children and grandchildren. From the time she was a teenager, she kept a record of what life was like, places she traveled, what she saw – writing it all down in several notebooks. It’s a blessing having those notebooks as Mom had dementia and remembered nothing of the past.

Minnie is survived by her daughter, Donna Japp, Prineville; grandsons, Clark Granger, McMinnville, and Curt Granger and wife Gayle, McMinnville; and five great-grandchildren.

We Love You, Mom and Grandma, and Thank You – Go Ahead and Dance To Your Heart's Content.

