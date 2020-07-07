Mildred Marie Davis (Hall) 1926 - 2020

Mildred Marie (Hall) Davis left this world on July 7, 2020. She was born May 23, 1926, to Michael and Mary Margaret Hall. Mickey attended high school at Charles City High School in Charles City, Iowa. She preferred to be called Mickey.

Her first marriage brought her two beautiful daughters; however, she divorced when the girls were young. She also had a son who died at childbirth.

Mickey and her girls had many adventures before moving to Pendleton, Oregon, where she met the love of her life, Donald Davis. Mickey was working as a checker at Safeway. Don was a cook at a hotel restaurant downtown. Don and Mickey married in 1962. Their previous marriages, plus the adoption of two children together, gave them a total of eight children combined, Karen Katcher, Patty Caster, Glen Davis, Michael Davis, Lavonne King, Diana Davis, Dawn Jones and Gayl Davis.

Mickey's biggest interest was definitely her family. She loved getting everyone together during the holidays and birthdays. Christmas Eve at Grandma and Grandpa Davis' house was always the highlight of every year! Her favorite hobby was bowling. She was in The Pinbusters Bowling League at Walnut City Lanes in McMinnville for many years. She earned many trophies and even more dear friends.

She was very proud of and bragged quite frequently about her over 30 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Mickey was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret (Midge) Goldsbury; and her baby boy, Ivan Leroy Katcher.

A public viewing will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, in the Chapel at Macy & Son. Funeral and graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Macy & Son Funeral Home.

