Michelle "Shelley" Lynn Samples 1970 - 2020

On Friday, October 16, 2020, Michelle “Shelley” Lynn Samples left this earth to join her oldest sister, Debbie, in heaven. Shelley was surrounded by her loving family when she passed. Shelley was 50 years old, born July 20, 1970, at Salem Hospital to parents, Larry and Bernett Samples.

Shelley grew up and lived in Sheridan. She attended Sheridan schools and graduated in 1988. Shelley was a three-sport athlete lettering in volleyball, basketball and softball her freshman year, as well as homecoming and May Day princess.

In the fall of her sophomore year, at the age of 15, she was tragically hit by a drunk driver, sustaining life-threatening injuries that left her paralyzed from the waist down.

Following high school, Shelley briefly attended Chemeketa Community College. When Spirit Mountain Casino opened its doors, Shelley worked in the Bingo hall for over 10 years until they closed in 2005.

In 2006, Shelley gave birth to the beautiful Kaylee Raylynn, who was her pride and joy and what she considered her greatest accomplishment in life.

Shelley had a larger-than-life personality: She had the most incredible sense of humor and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed fishing, playing pool, scratch-its, shooting cans and '80s music. She was very creative and artistic and loved all things sharks, Godzilla, cats and watching anime with her daughter Kaylee.

Shelley, sadly, continued to struggle with chronic health complications due to her paralysis and is no longer suffering. She was preceded in death by her older sister, Debbie; and both sets of grandparents. Shelley leaves behind her daughter, Kaylee; mom and dad; older sister, Angie (Steve and Gavin), younger brother, Steve (Holly, Madison, Paighton, Haylee and Zack; and great-niece, Emberleigh); niece, Brenna; as well as extended family in Lakeview, Oregon; and many, many friends. She will forever be missed and loved by all (and will greatly be missed by Amazon.com).

Viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at West Valley Funeral Home, Sheridan, Oregon. Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at West Valley Funeral Home.