Michael S. Bowlin 1963 - 2024

It is with great sorrow to announce, on Tuesday July 2, 2024, our beloved Michael S. Bowlin passed away.

Michael was born November 1, 1963, in Fort Stewart, Georgia, to Jay D. Bowlin and Clair Ann (Fettig) Bowlin. His childhood was spent growing up in Dayton, Oregon, surrounded by his siblings, cousins, and many a friend. Mike graduated in 1982 from Dayton High School, got married, and started a family.

Work moved the family to Nevada, California, and then back to Oregon to settle down again in Dayton. Between 1986 and 1993, he welcomed four children: Amber, Danielle, Dallas, and Austin. After his kids were grown, he moved to The Dalles for a short time, eventually finding his home in Redmond, where he spent his final years enjoying the sunny skies, desert views, and smells of juniper, which he loved.

Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending most of his drives always on the lookout for deer. There were few things he liked more than a good adventure. He enjoyed road trips, music, dancing, and a beer or two. In between hunting and fishing seasons, you could find him on the jobsite pouring concrete. Being a self-employed concrete finisher his whole life, the man knew hard work.

Hunting, fishing, and work aside, Michael’s biggest accomplishment, and source of pride, was his family. If there’s one thing everyone knew about Mike, it was that he loved his family dearly. He is survived by his siblings, Paula Sedivec, Angela Bernards, John Bowlin, and David Bowlin; his children, Amber Bowlin, Danielle Wass, Dallas Jones, and Austin and Claudia Bowlin; stepchildren, Kella Shroll, Megan Martell, and Ryan DeHart; seven grandchildren; and a large extended family.

It was a rare day you would catch Mike without a smile on his face. He was a friend to all and will be missed.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 17, in Dayton. All are welcome to come eat, share memories, and socialize. Please reach out to the family for more details.