Michael Ray "Bull" Foster 1972 - 2021

On Monday, September 13, 2021, Michael Ray “Bull” Foster passed away at home at the age of 48.

He was born November 22, 1972, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Vernon “Butch” and Tamara Foster.

Bull went to school in Dayton, where he worked and lived his whole life. He was married to Shannon (Hokit) Foster at the time of his passing.

Bull enjoyed dirt track racing, running heavy equipment, and spending time with his wife, Shannon. He was best known for his quick temper and kind heart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon “Butch” Foster; and his grandparents, Vernon and Elizabeth Foster.

He is survived by his mother, Tamara Schneidewind; wife, Shannon Foster; daughter, Elizabeth Castro; son, Michael Foster Jr.; brothers, Vernon and Leslie Foster; nephew, Vernon “Bubba” Foster Jr.; and two nieces, Christina Foster and Makenzie Foster.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Dayton Christian Church. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.