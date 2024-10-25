October 25, 2024 Tweet

Michael Mulkey: Reflecting on milestones of CEO tour at hospital

Earlier this month, I announced plans to leave my post as CEO at the Willamette Valley Medical Center.

As I shared with my team, this was a difficult decision for me and my wife, Tania, but ultimately the right one as we relocate to be closer to family. In my final days here, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the community of McMinnville and greater Yamhill County.

As I reflect on the past couple of years here, there have been many defining moments and milestones that have strengthened our facility for the future:

- We kicked off and completed a $9 million expansion of the HR Hoover M.D. Cancer Center, enhancing our community’s access to advanced technology and exceptional cancer care.

- We also launched our Healthy Person Program, which leverages advancements in artificial intelligence to detect and act on incidental findings, offering patients a better chance at early diagnosis and survival in their cancer battles.

- We’ve become leaders in healthcare workforce development through our new Nurse Residency Program and paid internship initiatives, and were proud to be named Workforce Partner of the Year last month by the McMinnville Economic Development Partnership.

- We welcomed more than 50 new providers to our medical staff and community, including family practice, internal medicine, general surgery, OB/GYN and pediatrics practitioners.

- We celebrated our 120th anniversary as a team with more than 500 community members, while also marking this important milestone with our historic wall dedication and #120momentsofcare on social media.

- Our Make Moments Matter campaign showcased the remarkable team we have at WVMC, bringing our faces and stories into the community and sharing the extraordinary care we provide.

I’m proud of all we have accomplished together during my tenure here. I know I’m leaving this community with a stronger hospital, and it will be in the best of hands with CNO Tracy Autler, CFO Chris Brooker and our outstanding director team at its helm.

You and your loved ones will continue to be cared for by a dedicated team of physicians, nurses and staff, who are proud to serve their friends, relatives and neighbors, just as this hospital has for more than 120 years now.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for allowing me the privilege to serve as your local hospital CEO. It has been a true honor, the highlight of my career.

While goodbyes are never easy, my transition will be much smoother knowing the future is bright for the Willamette Valley Medical Center, with the continued support of Lifepoint Health.