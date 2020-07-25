Michael Loren Clark 1963 - 2020

December 12, 1963 – July 25, 2020

A man easy to love, with the ability to draw you into a safe place in his presence. With dignity he lived. With courage he faced hardships. With a firm handshake, he made friends. With gentleness, he cared for his family as he wrapped us up in his love. We are grateful he has been and always will be part of our lives.

He battled cancer since 2018, upon retiring from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. One cancer couldn't overpower him, so a second one was put into play. And then, it became three cancers against one. While this battle is lost, the war is already won: His belief in a resurrection and the fulfillment of Revelation 21:4 gave him a hope and confidence of a better world to come – Revelation 21:5.



He is survived by his wife, Tammy Clark; daughters, Danielle (Miikka) Vironen, Leslie (Terry) Ringering, and Erin (William) Crawford; son, Alvin (Ashley) Castro; grandchildren, Isaac and Elias Vironen, Alana and Caleb Ringering, Logan, Graham and Anabelle Crawford, and Akylian and Emery Castro; his mother, Linda Clark; brother, Christopher Clark; sister, Karen Wallace; and nephew, Noah Disabatino. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Clark; nephew, Bryan Disabatino; and grandson, Seth Ringering.



A memorial service will be held virtually due to public safety measures. To leave condolences, visit https://crowncremationburial.com/tribute/details/14523/Michael-Clark/obituary.html#tribute-start