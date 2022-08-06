Michael Leo "Mike" Blum 1950 - 2022

Mike Blum passed away at home on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones after a long battle of cancer. He was 72.

He migrated to Dayton, Oregon, in 1993, when he began working at the paper mill in Newberg as a licensed electrician until he retired in 2012 at the age of 62. You can see his name at the Chehalem Glenn Golf Course when he was recognized when he shot a “hole in one” during a tournament.



Missing him here on earth is his wife of 52 years, Susan Rhoades Blum; his children, Steve, Christina; and Paul; his grandchildren, Tanner, Michael, and Brylee Stone, Jacob Blackwell and Lacey Blum, Tyler Wills, Caleb, and Karli Blum; his sisters, Linda, Merry, George and Fudd; plus many others he had taken in and treated like his own.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Lavona “Bonny” Mae Blum; in-laws, Paul and Maxine Rhoades; two of his sisters; and his best friends, Cheri and Pat.

His Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022. at First Presbyterian Church, 390 N.E. Second Street, McMinnville, OR 97128.

The reception will follow directly after the service, and we will meet at the Buell Grange Hall to reminisce about this extraordinary man. Buell Grange, 5970 Mill Creek Rd., Sheridan, OR 97378.

If you have any questions, text or call Christina at (503) 857-8349. Hope to see you all there!