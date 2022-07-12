Michael Hill 1949 - 2022

Michael “Mike” “Papa” Hill, 73, of Yamhill, Oregon, passed away early Tuesday morning on July 12, 2022, in Tualatin, Oregon, due to health complications.

He was born May 28, 1949, in Longview, Washington. During his childhood, he was raised on dairy farms. He graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1968. After graduating, he moved to Yamhill County, where he got a job working at the paper mill in Newberg, Oregon. There he worked as a powerhouse superintendent until his retirement in 2007. On October 9, 1981, he married the love of his life, Sharon, and together they raised their two children, Sherry and Doug, in Yamhill.

Mike had a passion for hunting, camping and archery, and was a lifetime member of the OHA. He spent much of his free time at Kutch Archery in Yamhill, often being a helping hand to those around him. He was without a doubt a caring, generous man, and he will always be remembered as a person who would give someone the shirt off his back if they needed it. He loved spending time with his family and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Doug and Sherry; his grandchildren, Adrian, Adam, Samantha, Taya and Natalie; as well as his great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life potluck picnic will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Beulah Park in Yamhill. You are invited to come share memories of Mike and your best dish with friends and family. Please wear either casual or camo clothing to honor him.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.