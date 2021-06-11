Michael Bernard Carl 1949 - 2021

Michael Bernard Carl was born March 18, 1949, in Park Rapids, Minnesota, the first of 14 children to Bernard and Jenny Carl. He graduated from McMinnville High School in 1967, then joined the Navy, serving aboard the USS Prairie AD-15. He recently retired from Cascade Steel after 41 years. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mike is survived by his wife, Lulu; son, Mark; daughter, Crystal; stepchildren, John and Tina; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m., July 10, at Edward Grenfell Park, N.W. Baker Creek Road. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.