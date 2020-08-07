Metsker Park open to the public this Saturday

The park will be open Aug. 8 from noon to 5 p.m. Guided tours and nature chats with Outdoor Education Adventures will begin at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Metsker Park is typically restricted to permitted youth and school groups.

To get there from McMinnville, travel west on Baker Creek Road for 9.2 miles.

Vault restroom facilities will be available. Cell phone reception is limited.

For more information, email the Parks Division Manager at logsdonj@co.yamhill.or.us.