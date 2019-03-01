Melvin Dean Leppin - 1937 - 2019

Melvin Dean Leppin passed away March 1, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born July 19, 1937, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Harold and Charlotte Leppin. He grew up along with three siblings, Raymond Leppin, Lynda Nyseth and Larry Leppin, where he lived with his family on the family farm in Bethel.

Melvin graduated from Amity High School in 1955, with an athletic honor for Best Athlete. After high school, he enlisted in the Army and served two years in Panama. He was married from 1959 to 1970, and has three children and five grandchildren. Melvin is survived by his sister, Lynda Nyseth of Amity; his brother, Larry Leppin of Amity; three children, Corrine Rappleyea of Portland, James Leppin of Bethel, and Meladean Boyle of Portland; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Bethel, Oregon, at Bethel Community Church, 7575 Bethel Rd., Rickreall, Oregon. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Community Church.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.