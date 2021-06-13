Melanie A. Hadley 1941-2021

Melanie Hadley passed away at home on Sunday, June 13, 2021, after suffering from dementia. She was loved very much by her friends and family. She had a great passion for flowers where she worked with her mother-in-law at Margret Flowers. She had many different jobs over the years; one of her favorites was at A-dec, 19 years in the machine shop, where her coworkers were like family and would tease her about her height and get her a stool to reach the machines.

Melanie was preceded in death by her husband, Weston Hadley; both parents; and a brother. She is survived by her baby sister and brother; two daughters; three grandkids; and one great-granddaughter.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.