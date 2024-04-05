Meeting looks at safety near Wascher

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office also will be present at the meeting, which will run from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the school, 986 E. Seventh St., Lafayette

Community members and officials will discuss traffic congestion on Seventh Street around the times school starts and lets out. They will talk about keeping children safe on the way to and from school.

There have been no incidents that prompted such a meeting, school district officials said. The discussion is meant to be preventive.

For more information, call the city at 503-864-2451 or the school, at 503-565-5400.