Meeting about school safety planned

McMinnville School District will host a “Student Safety Summit” next week to inform parents and other community members about what’s being done to keep students safe, signs of trouble to look for, and social media and cyber threats.

The free event will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at McMinnville High School. A general session will be followed by two break-out sessions.

The McMinnville Police Department, Yamhill County Health and Human Services, Family & Youth and Juvenile Department the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and the Willamette Education Service District will join district officials.

Attendees can choose from several topics for the breakout sessions. They include:

* The Threat Assessment Process

* Is My Teenager Exposed to Drugs?

* Anxiety and Depression in Teens

* Social Media Apps Teens are Using

* Responsible Technology Use Prior to High School

* Cyberbullying

For more information, call the school district office, at 503-565-4000, or the high school, at 503-565-4200.