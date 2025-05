MDA still seeking UFO Fest volunteers

The McMinnville Downtown Association has several volunteer slots needed to be filled for this weekend’s UFO Fest.

Volunteers are needed for tasks prior to and after the parade, which begins at noon, and help with the MDA booth in the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Help is also needed Monday at 11 a.m. to load and return barricades.

To sign up to volunteer, go to www.downtownmcminnville.com/ufo-festival.