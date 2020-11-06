McMinnville seeks community input on UGB expansion

The city of McMinnville will four hold public information sessions this month on the proposed expansion of the city’s urban growth boundary, followed by public hearings on the topic in early December.

The four sessions on Nov. 11, 13, 17 and 23 are informal opportunities for people to learn about the urban growth boundary amendment, ask questions and provide feedback. The land-use public hearings on Dec. 1, 2 and 3 are more formal and people can testify for or against the proposal before the city council, Planning Director Heather Richards wrote in an email.

If residents want legal standing in the process so they can appeal the decision of the council, they will need to testify at the public hearings — attending an information session will not provide them with legal standing, Richards wrote.

The information sessions will be led by city staff, and councilors will not be present. The council will preside over the public hearings.

To sign up for the information sessions or the public hearings, visit www.growingmcminnvillemindfully.com.

The recommendation from staff to expand the urban growth boundary is based on a 2003 plan that met with local opposition and a series of legal challenges, and eventually remanded back to the city.

The expansion would rezone some of the land surrounding the city to designate it for residential and commercial purposes.

Staff hopes the council will approve the plan before the end of the year so it can go to the county board of commissioners. It will then go to the Department of Land Conservation and Development for review and approval. In the case of objections, it would then go to the Land Conservation and Development Commission.

The issue has taken on new urgency for McMinnville, the city’s planning department told councilors earlier this year, as the city is gentrifying, meaning the average person struggles to afford housing and lower to mid-income individuals may be priced out of the city.

The state of Oregon requires all cities to plan for at least 20 years of population growth, in an effort to prevent urban sprawl and preserve farmland and open spaces. McMinnville created its first and only urban growth boundary in 1981 when the city’s population was 14,000. The population today is nearly 35,000 and is estimated to reach 44,000 by 2023.

The city tried expanding the boundary by about 1,200 acres, including 890 for housing, in 2003, but it was struck down by the Court of Appeals in 2011 because it relied on too much farmland in the proposed expansion. McMinnville is surrounded by high-value farmland and land marked by slopes, floodplains, earthquake risks and other challenges, which complicates planning for the expansion of the boundary.

Earlier this year, the council had to decide between starting over with a new plan or responding to a remand from the Land Conservation and Development Commission. The council is pursuing the latter.

Planning data from the city shows a need for an additional 924 acres in the urban growth boundary to accommodate around 6,000 dwelling units.