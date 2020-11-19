McMinnville seeks applicants for new diversity committee

Committee members must live, own a business, or attend school within the McMinnville city limits. The council will try to select people who can contribute their experiences as Black, Indigenous, people of color, LGBTQIA and living with disabilities, as well as people who can think broadly about how racism, sexism, ableism and other biases affect people in McMinnville.

“The City’s decision to prioritize equitable outcomes for people of color, people experiencing disabilities, and LGBTQIA people is not only exciting, it’s the right thing to do. This new advisory committee will help the City improve service delivery to all of McMinnville’s residents while promoting deeper engagement within the community,” human resources manager Kylie Bayer wrote in an email.

The committee will advise the council on policies related to DEI, recommend strategies on how to engage all residents, advise staff on how to make their operations culturally responsive, oversee progress on the city’s draft of a DEI plan as well as relevant goals in the city’s strategic plan, and seek leaders in the city’s communities of color.

There will also be one ex-officio youth member, a city council liaison and a city staff liaison.

To apply, visit the Boards, Commissions and Committees page of the city’s website, atwww.mcminnvilleoregon.gov/bc For more information, contact Bayer at kylie.bayer@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.